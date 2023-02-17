Video: “You’re probably a ritualist, if you’re in Nigeria and happy” – Erigga opines [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the nation continues to be bedeviled by the scarcity of fuel and new currency, the 35-year-old Erigga took to social media to rant.

He said that those who are not angry are probably into money rituals as he can’t understand how anyone could be happy in the present Nigeria.







Popular musician, Erhiga Agarivbie a.k.a Erigga has said that those who are still happy in the present condition of Nigeria are hiding something.

As the nation continues to be bedevilled by the scarcity of fuel and new currency, the 35-year-old took to social media to rant.

He said that those who are not angry are probably into money rituals as he can’t understand how anyone could be happy in the present Nigeria.

Reacting, crazeclown wrote: 😂😂😂😂😂 joy don finish

nnekah_ wrote: We have Jesus Joy in our hearts 🥰

nellyb72 wrote: Even ritualist no dey happy sef😂😂😂😂

elendora883 wrote: Omo business owners how far? 😢

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: Many of us it’s social media keeping us sane, without internet many of us for don enter depression 😩

nellyb72 wrote: “Even ritualist no dey happy sef”

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: “Many of us it’s social media keeping us sane, without internet many of us for don enter depressiion”

elendora883 wrote: “Omo business owners how far?”

official_perry_hair wrote: “Wetin dis one dey talk? Even the native doctor wey dey do the blood money for them dey even dey vex”