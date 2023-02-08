Video: You’re one of the most dependable person I know- Omotola Ekeinde hails daughter, Meraiah for doing the unexpected on her birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The bond between Omotola and her daughter, Meraiah is one that can’t be unrivalled.

The actress praised her 23-years-old daughter for being hardworking and chosen to work rather than vacation on her birthday.

Veteran actress, Omotola Ekeinde is singing the praises of her second daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde.

The award-winning actress and her daughter turned a new age yesterday, February 8th, 2023. To celebrate her day, Omotola shared a stunning photo of her mini me as she hailed her for being one of the most dependable person.

The mother of four also praised her 23-years-old daughter for being hardworking and chosen to work rather than vacation on her birthday.

“Please join me as we wish this Beautiful young Lady a Happy Birthday @miiiimiii_e. You’re one of the Most dependable person ever. You’re Hardworking (choosing to work today) focused and truly Special.

Love you loads. Stay winning Birthday Mate”.

