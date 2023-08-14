Video: “You’re not my problem, I’m sorry” — Ike apologizes to Angel following clash over chicken

Following their argument, the week’s Head of House, Ike Onyema, extends a genuine apologies to his BBNaija All Stars colleague, Angel Smith.

On Sunday evening, the two fought again about chicken in the pot, and Angel stormed away in rage.

Ike, on the other hand, approached Angel in the kitchen for a heart-to-heart, declaring emphatically that she is not the source of his issues.

He also indicated that he was responsible for his anger and that he did not intend to lash out at her like he had done every week.

“You are not my problem and I am sorry for always coming at you from week 1 till now,” he said in part.

Watch the video below …