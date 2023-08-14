ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You’re not my problem, I’m sorry” — Ike apologizes to Angel following clash over chicken

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 Less than a minute

Following their argument, the week’s Head of House, Ike Onyema, extends a genuine apologies to his BBNaija All Stars colleague, Angel Smith.

On Sunday evening, the two fought again about chicken in the pot, and Angel stormed away in rage.

Ike, on the other hand, approached Angel in the kitchen for a heart-to-heart, declaring emphatically that she is not the source of his issues.

He also indicated that he was responsible for his anger and that he did not intend to lash out at her like he had done every week.

“You are not my problem and I am sorry for always coming at you from week 1 till now,” he said in part.

Watch the video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 317 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions As Janemena Shares New Loved Up Photos With Her Husband On Instagram.

10 mins ago

Video: “That girl lies a lot, always twisting the truth” — Doyin rages, exposes Ilebaye

1 hour ago

Video: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey” — Reactions trail Erica Nlewedim’s outfit

1 hour ago

Did You Vote For Your Favorite HouseMate – Laycon Asks Vee

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button