Video: “You’re making the queen of highlight pack every week, you go collect strike”- Mercy warns Biggie

Mercy Eke, a fan favorite reality personality on Big Brother Naija, has issued a warning to Biggie, the house’s omnipresent voice.

What was the source of her annoyance? The weekly and seemingly pointless labor of packing her stuff owing to the potential of eviction.

The Big Brother Naija house has always followed the tradition of having all nominated housemates pack their belongings each week in preparation for an eviction.

Mercy Eke, who has managed to avoid eviction every time her bags have been readied, has chosen to express her discontent with this repeated process.

Mercy can be seen in a recent social media video expressing her frustration in the diary room.

She lamented the mental and emotional toll that this weekly packing was putting on her.

Mercy, known for her candor, did not hold back, even claiming that Biggie was causing her unnecessary stress by this prevalent activity.

Mercy’s sudden outburst has elicited conflicting emotions from supporters and viewers of the show.