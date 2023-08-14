ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You’re making the queen of highlight pack every week, you go collect strike”- Mercy warns Biggie

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read

Mercy Eke, a fan favorite reality personality on Big Brother Naija, has issued a warning to Biggie, the house’s omnipresent voice.

What was the source of her annoyance? The weekly and seemingly pointless labor of packing her stuff owing to the potential of eviction.

The Big Brother Naija house has always followed the tradition of having all nominated housemates pack their belongings each week in preparation for an eviction.

Mercy Eke, who has managed to avoid eviction every time her bags have been readied, has chosen to express her discontent with this repeated process.

Mercy can be seen in a recent social media video expressing her frustration in the diary room.

She lamented the mental and emotional toll that this weekly packing was putting on her.

Mercy, known for her candor, did not hold back, even claiming that Biggie was causing her unnecessary stress by this prevalent activity.

Mercy’s sudden outburst has elicited conflicting emotions from supporters and viewers of the show.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actor Jnr Pope Reacts as May Edochie Stuns in new Instagram photos

22 mins ago

Actress Eniola Badmus Causes Reactions With New Photos Of Herself In Suit Outfit

36 mins ago

Video: Mike shares chat with Seyi as he reveals touching reason why he saved him, netizens react

56 mins ago

Video: Why brands refused to sign Dorathy Bachor despite being 1st runner up – Seyi Awolowo spills

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button