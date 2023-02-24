Video: You’re doing more than your age – Again, 13-year-old Mercy Kenneth faces backlash for ‘exposing skin’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Famous teenage actress, Mercy Kenneth has once again caused a buzz on the social media space following a new video she posted on her Instagram page which seemingly didn’t sit well with some fans.

Mercy Kenneth who claims to be 13-year-old keeps giving netizens a reason to doubt owing to her styles or exhibitions on social media which netizens feel don’t match with that of a minor.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram page with over 400K followers to share a video where she donned a crop top and a bum short that had a slit up to her waist area thereby putting her thighs on full display.

The video was made with the trending song, ‘Jolie’ by comedian, Sydney Talker’s artist, Khaid. Mercy Kenneth in the clip could be seen mesmerizing herself sensually while turning for the camera to get a good view of both her outfit and curves.

In the course of the video, it appeared a power outage occurred as everywhere suddenly went dark but the light came back up in seconds.

Captioning the video, she averred that the clip was in response to those insinuating that she wears an artificial butt.

She wrote:

“I did this video for all of you that do comment that I do wear bumbum, never believe that am natural. U can see now am an image of God not artificial bumbum”

Reacting to the clip, social media users fumed greatly as they bashed her over the outfit she wore.

Some reiterated the fact that she is too young for what she was doing and urged her to desist as soon as possible.

But understandably everyone cannot have the same opinion so there were still selected netizens who hailed her and gushed over her beauty after she posted the video.





