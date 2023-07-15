Video: “You’re brave for running away” — 2baba tells Odumodublvck, Zlatan, others others following assault in LASU

Following the assault at LASU, Nigerian legend Innocent Idibia, also known as 2baba or 2face, sent a message to Odumodublvck and others.

On his Instagram story, 2baba praised them for having the courage to leave the scene of the incident.

The singer noticed how many people were making fun of her as she fled the scene.

According to 2baba, there are times when avoiding situations that one cannot control demonstrates wisdom and bravery rather than cowardice.

He continued by pointing out that, unlike the artists, many cultists have nothing to lose.

“I see some people dey yab artists because e run from uncontrollable situation.

Sometimes to run from some situations, you don’t have control of, isn’t cowardness but wisdom and bravery.

Some of them don’t have anything to lose, but you have something to lose.

It’s bravery to always use wisdom”.

LASU Concert: “Na pictures we dey run from” – Odumodublvck opens up on why he ran for his dear life

known rapper Odumodublvck explains why he was seen running away.

The rapper Odumodublvck and the Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda were allegedly assaulted at Lagos State University, according to reports and videos that surfaced online. It was claimed that Bella was assaulted and that Odumodublvck was given a hot pursuit by some cultists.

When responding to this on Twitter, Odumodublvck insisted that he wasn’t avoiding a fight.

He claimed that the only reason he was running away from the crowd was because the amount of fan chanting had grown too loud.

He wrote:

“THE INTERNET IS A MAD PLACE 😂😂😂😂

WE NO RUN FROM FIGHT O.

NA TOO MUCH HAILINGS AND PICTURES WE DEY RUN FROM.

ABEG NASO DEM DEY RUN FROM FIGHT?

WITH SWAG 😂😂😂😂😂

KAI. INTERNETTTTTT SWEET O”