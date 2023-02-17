ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You’re almost going…” – Peggy Ovire ridiculed by netizen over Valentine Day’s outfit, she reacts [photos]

  A few hours ago, Peggy took to social media to share photos and videos from her Valentine's Day hangout with her hubby, Frederick Leonard.
  Taking to the comment section, an IG user identified by her handle as @proyalstudio condemned her outfit while tagging it as unbefitting.


Actress, Peggy Ovire reacts after she was faulted by an Instagram user over her Valentine’s Day outfit.

A few hours ago, Peggy took to social media to share photos and videos from her Valentine’s Day hangout with her hubby, Frederick Leonard.

The script interpreter in the photos she shared donned a mini red gown that appeared revealing to a cybernaut.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“Spent Valentine’s Day with the LOML🥰🥰
You already know my Red dress is from @_peggysworld

meettheleonards”







Taking to the comment section, an IG user identified by her handle as @proyalstudio condemned her outfit while tagging it as unbefitting.

She wrote: “You’re almost going naked all in the name of valentine. This is not befitting of a role model you’re supposed to be.”

Defending Peggy, another user identified as @naggayidavis left a reply under @proyalstudio‘s comment.

It read: “@proyalstudio so she should priotise ur needs than hers??? We’re just fans let’s know our limits when u don’t want the post don’t comment plizz thanks !!!”

Pleased by the 2nd comment, Peggy Ovire thanked the user. “Thank you,” she wrote.

