Video: “Your yansh is heavier than your heart,” – Whitemoney says after lifting fellow housemate, Mercy Eke

In a recent video published from BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition, a housemate named Whitemoney lifted Mercy Eke and carried her around the Big Brother house in good fun.

After that, they both stood in front of a mirror. Whitemoney chuckled as he gently set Mercy Eke down, saying, “Yansh,” referring to her behind, is heavier than her heart.

His admirers have taken notice of this lighthearted remark and action, and they are commenting with their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@larry_chockode: “Person wey get man outside the house.”

@Ssss7ssss4: “You better show mercy bc all these hms are saying things we dont see her doing, dont be unfortunate.”

@Ugosilkomo_SA: “In as much as we love the union it’ll be best Lambo gives her all but obviously Whitemoney got a crush.”

@teniola_daniels: “is sad that she doesn’t much screen time, others even when sleeping do get screen time. The crew need to do better this is an all star, is really bad.”

@Ucheluvy: “Mercy eke dishing positive highlights all day.”

