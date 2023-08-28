Video: “Your unwavering support has been the pillar that has held me up”- Mercy Johnson’s hubby celebrates heartthrob on her birthday

Today is the birthday of Mercy Johnson, his wife, and Prince Odi Okojie has highlighted her endearing pillars that have supported him through good and terrible times.

The politician acknowledged that Mercy Johnson’s smile, generosity, and unfailing support were his pillars ever since they first met.

They have overcome the difficulties of life together, never losing sight of their goals and aspirations despite the ups and downs.

As he remarked how Mercy has taught him what it is to truly love and he has loved, Prince Odi said that he sees a reflection of love that is pure and sincere in her eyes.

“@mercyjohnsonokojie Today, on your birthday, I want to celebrate not only the passing of another year but also the incredible journey we have embarked on together.

From the moment I met you, your smile, your kindness, and your unwavering support have been the pillars that have held me up on both good and bad days.

Through the ups and downs, we have faced life’s challenges hand in hand, never losing sight of our dreams and aspirations. Your strength and resilience continue to inspire me. You always find a way to run any situation into an opportunity for growth and positivity.

In your eyes, I see a reflection of a love that is pure and true. You have shown me what it means to truly love and be loved. The love we share is something truly magical, a bond that can not be broken.

So, on this special day, I want to express my deepest gratitude and devotion to you, my incredible wife. You are the light that brightens my darkest days, the laughter that fills my soul, and the love that knows no bounds.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, my love. May this day and every day that follows be filled with endless joy and laughter. I love joy more than words can capture. CONGRATULATIONS”.