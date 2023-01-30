Video: “Your sins are forgiven”- Online in-laws calm down as Judy declares support for Obi, joins ‘Obidients’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Judy Austin, who is actor Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife, has given her full support to the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi

According to Judy, who shared a picture with the LP logo, Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed deserve a chance to fix Nigeria

Her recent stance has triggered mixed reactions, with some netizens declaring that she has been forgiven of her sins because of Obi

Popular actress Judy Austin may have won more fans after she threw her weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed barely weeks before the 2023 general election.

Judy Austin, who has been repeatedly dragged for choosing to be a second wife to actor Yul Edochie, took to her Instagram page to make her preferred presidential candidate known.

The actress simply wrote: “PETER OBI and DATTI AHMED deserve a chance to fix Nigeria.”

Many applauded Judy for her decision. See some of the reactions below:

promise.great8: “Your sins are forgiven. Welcome home my child.”

*esthersky_77: “Haaaaaa una don forgive.”

soullesspsychic: “The only good thing you have done in 11 years. I pardoned your partner in crime yesterday. Make sure you enjoy today because tomorrow will be hotter than fire. Ijele Obasi.”

qwin__believe: “We stand and restand.”

kemiite: “Your sins are forgiven ijele odogwu 1 we are OBIdient❤️.”

sanity.love: “You don’t have any choice na. You made you made Yul not to continue with his political ambition na, so Obi is a sure man for us we know, don’t tell us.”

makispie: “You people are making this woman lovable with this rubbish comment. Me personally I never knew her until this online in law started dragging and trolling her. You guys should let her be. Judgement belongs on God.”