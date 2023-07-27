Video: “Your nose is finer than most human beings” ― Video of Comedian Bovi hyping his only daughter goes viral

Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian comedian, posted a video on Wednesday praising his only daughter and calling her cute names.

Bovi shared the adorable video on his Instagram page, crying out about his daily fatherly duties, which include settling quarrels among his children.

Elena, who was almost in tears in the video, expressed her displeasure with her brother’s mean comment to her.

She claimed that her brother had referred to her as the “ugliest witch known to man.”

Bovi soothed her by singing her praises and showering her with sweet words.

See the conversation below,

Bovi’s daughter: He said I am the ugliest witch known to man.

Bovi: You are not a witch. So why are you allowing him to hurt you?

Bovi’s daughter: But it’s mean

Bovi: Yes, but you should brush it off

Bovi continued: You are an angel, don’t you know? Beautiful Angel. Look at your nice ears, look at your nose. You took your daddy’s nose, your nose is finer than most human beings. We are privileged to have you on this planet with us.

In his caption, the comedian revealed that he has been settling quarrels for the past 6 days.

“I’ve been settling quarrels for 6 days now. New method loaded”.