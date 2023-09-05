Video: Your love has changed my whole life”- Bimbo Ademoye overwhelmed as she celebrates latest achievement

Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood actress, has been delighted by the affection she has received from her millions of admirers.

The actor couldn’t keep his cool after surpassing 3 million Instagram followers.

Bimbo took to her Instagram page to thank her ever-growing fanmily for appreciating her and giving her the highest engagements.

For her, she will never be able to thank them enough for changing her life.

“Thank you for loving me. Thank you for giving me one of the highest engagements on this platform. Your love has changed my whole life and I cannot but continue to thank you. I’m so grateful”.

“A girl is just weak and frustrated”- Adesua, Kiekie, others console Bimbo Ademoye as she breaks down in tears

Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood actress, is going through a difficult time, as she broke down in tears on Instagram.

The actress used her Instagram Live to ask her fans and followers to rewatch one of her movie series that she had mistakenly removed from YouTube.

Bimbo claims she was attempting to upload the next series of her popular comic movie, Sibe, when she accidentally deleted the previous one, which had over 400k views.

The actress blamed it on exhaustion from working back-to-back on different film locations.

Bimbo, who is weak and frustrated as a result of the unfortunate incident, stated that she is not looking for sympathy.

She observed how the devil operates, but she works harder.

“The devil works but I work harder. This is not a call for pity pls. A girl is just weak and frustrated that’s all. But we move. Link on my story and bio”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Adesua Etomi, Kiekie, Nancy Isime, Sola Sobowale, and others consoled her.

Adesua Etomi wrote, “Awww my baby, Pele. We go run am again. Love you plenty

Woli Agba wrote, “It is well sis

Kiekie wrote, “The devil is a liar

Anita Joseph wrote, “Come here, my baby. Upload it again, and it will have higher views, Shalom

Warri Pikin wrote, “Awww so sorry about this Bimbo

Nancy Isime wrote, “Sorry Boo

Angela Aguavoen wrote, “Omg. So sorry darling. Way more views are coming

Kunle Afod wrote, “Money-making machine