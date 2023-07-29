Video: “Your journey just begun”- Actress Ebele Okaro mourns as she loses husband

Ebele Okaro, a Nollywood actress, is going through a difficult period right now because she lost her devoted husband.

Ebele Okaro, who announced his death on her Instagram page, lauded her husband for being a decent man when he was alive.

She said she didn’t think of him as being gone, but rather as taking a break from the woes and tears of the world.

She thinks her spouse has embarked on a new journey since there are many sides to existence, of which the planet is only one.

“Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that could know today.

How nothing but our sadness can really pass away? And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…

For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.

ANYI REST IN PEACE”.

Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro excited as she marks 59th birthday

In other news Nollywood actress, Ebele Okaro has expressed gratitude to her creator as she marks her 59th birthday today, January 19th.

The veteran, who doesn’t seem to age at all, took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of herself, accompanied with gratifying post.