Video: “Your head isn’t correct”- Toyin Abraham calls out ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson at Orisa movie premiere

The long-running feud between Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her ex-husband Adeniyi Johnson appears to be over.

The ex-lovers appeared to have put out the fire by acknowledging each other for the first time in over 4 years.

In a viral video, the two were seen exchanging pleasantries at the premiere of their colleague Odunlade Adekola’s film, Orisa.

Adeniyi Johnson had attempted to avoid Toyin Abraham at the event, which the movie star had tackled him for.

Toyin had slammed him for snubbing her by greeting him in an abusive manner, which many considered mature.

In the video, Toyin Abraham had walked up to greet Muyiwa Ademola, Itele, and Femi Adebayo, who were sitting with Adeniyi Johnson.

While conversing with Femi Adebayo and others, Toyin acknowledged the presence of Adeniyi as she said in Yoruba, “Niyi your head is not correct”.

Niyi responded saying, “How far”.