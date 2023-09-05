Video: “Your glory has finished” – DJ Chicken pokes fun at Portable for failing to win a Headies Award

DJ Chicken, a controversial entertainer, has publicly shamed popular singer Portable for not receiving an award at the 16th Headies when he didn’t get nominated.

You may recall that the street-hop musician, along with Wizkid and others, did not make this year’s nomination list.

Portable, who had two nominations for the 2022 edition but lost both, stated after the ceremony that he was the one who let himself down.

DJ Chicken, his friend, has taunted him for missing out, claiming that Portable’s glory has run dry.

DJ Chicken said that the cost of building Portable’s Ogun State home is the same as the amount he earns on Instagram every day.

He also knocked Portable for claiming that shallipopi is a Yahoo boy.

Watch the video below: