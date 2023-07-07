Video: “Your girl is on Forbes”- BBNaija’s Tacha Akide excited as she makes it to Forbes

Tacha Akide, a ‘pepper dem’ housemate on Big Brother Naija, is giddy with excitement over her most recent achievement.

The reality star is super excited after being featured in the esteemed American magazine Forbes.

Tacha shared the good news with her millions of Instagram followers, expressing her joy at last receiving recognition from Forbes.

“Your Girl is on Forbes!!!

Earlier this year I HAD the opportunity to ask with @peace_hy on the success story of @tikkoknigeria in Nigeria”.

BBNaija’s Tacha recounts her first meeting with iconic actor, Pete Edochie

Tacha Akide, an ex-BBNaija ‘pepper dem’ contestant is overjoyed to have met legendary actor Pete Edochie.

At the dinner party celebrating Elizabeth Jack Rich’s 40th birthday, Tacha Akide, one of the famous guests, ran into the legendary actor.

Tacha was seen honoring him and taking photographs with the renowned actor in a video she uploaded on her Instagram page.

She also had the chance to meet Kanayo Kanayo, Baba Rex, and other people.

Tacha said it was an honor to meet Pete Edochie.*

“Not YOUR REGULAR BIRTHDAY!!! Was such a great HONOR meeting @peteedochie. Happy Birthday once AGAIN @elizabethjackrich”.