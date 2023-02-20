Video: “Your father is sending love” – Wizkid addresses fans as his children, reveals incoming project – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a short video shared via his official Snapchat handle, the music star sent love to his fans while assuring them that their ‘dad’ would drop new music soon.







Award winning afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid leaves a message for his fans whom he tags as his kids while promising them a new jam soonest.

“Your father is sending Love, your daddy is dropping new music soon,” he said.

See some of the reactions culled below:

barbie_slimgold

We are waiting daddy 😍

big_fay01

DADDY😍

frankyboyrah

Can’t wait daddy 🥹❤️

am_young1

Big daddy 🙌🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️

mitz_audrey

Why daddy come get small hair for armfit like this🙄, well sha we are waiting oooo daddy

tifesingz

Soon fii be till thy kingdom come o.. daddy wey don jonze! Jonzing daddy

inno_money01

Na old video 📸📸

mane_otf

Gboyagaaaaaa baba werey wizzzyyyyy❤️❤️❤️

yoma01

This guy fine sha 😍

dunmininu_a

Okay daddy 😍😂