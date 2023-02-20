Video: “Your father is sending love” – Wizkid addresses fans as his children, reveals incoming project – [Video]
- In a short video shared via his official Snapchat handle, the music star sent love to his fans while assuring them that their ‘dad’ would drop new music soon.
Award winning afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid leaves a message for his fans whom he tags as his kids while promising them a new jam soonest.
“Your father is sending Love, your daddy is dropping new music soon,” he said.
See some of the reactions culled below:
barbie_slimgold
We are waiting daddy 😍
big_fay01
DADDY😍
frankyboyrah
Can’t wait daddy 🥹❤️
am_young1
Big daddy 🙌🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️
mitz_audrey
Why daddy come get small hair for armfit like this🙄, well sha we are waiting oooo daddy
tifesingz
Soon fii be till thy kingdom come o.. daddy wey don jonze! Jonzing daddy
inno_money01
Na old video 📸📸
mane_otf
Gboyagaaaaaa baba werey wizzzyyyyy❤️❤️❤️
yoma01
This guy fine sha 😍
dunmininu_a
Okay daddy 😍😂