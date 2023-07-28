Video: “Youngest CEO, I don buy house” – Carter Efe shows off his newly acquired home

Nigerian skit maker, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe a.k.a Carter Efe has announced that he has purchased a new house for himself.

He broke the news during an Instagram live session with his fans as he and his friends visited the purchased edifice.

The ‘Machala’ coroner joyfully declared himself the youngest CEO who also has a house added to his numerous properties.

The video which surfaced online shows him in a jubilant mood as he took swipes at lazy youths who don’t want to do something to be successful as him.

Carter Efe’s fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on his newest property.