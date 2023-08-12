ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You wouldn’t have competed for N120m” – Chizzy doubts Princess’ claim of dating billionaire

Chizzy Francis, an ex-BBNAija contestant, says he doesn’t trust evicted ‘All Stars’ housemate Princess’ claim of having in a relationship with a billionaire.

You may recall that the reality star stated that she didn’t stress herself out about troubles in the house because she is dating a billionaire and didn’t want to shame him.

However, in the most recent episode of Glich Africa’s To Be Honest podcast, Chizzy stated that anyone who was actually in a relationship with a billionaire would not be competing for the 120 million naira grand prize.

Chizzy said …

“If you are dating a billionaire, you don’t have to come to Biggie’s house o. If you are dating a billionaire why are you coming there [reality show]? When Biggie send invitation [saying] ‘I want you to come [to All-Star edition]’, you were supposed to say ‘No, bro, what’s N120m?”

