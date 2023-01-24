ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: You Won’t Pay Rent for 1 Year-Bobrisky Finally Moving to New House, Set to ‘Dash’ Out Old House [Video]

  • Bobrisky is finally gearing up to move into his Pinnock Beach Estate house months after making the lavish purchase
  • The socialite in a video post announced his intention to give out his current home for a period of one year
“You are not the landlady/landlord” – Speculations heightens as Bobrisky reveals when he’s moving into his N400m mansion [Video]

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has gotten people talking online after making mention of his Pinnock Beach Estate mansion again.

The self acclaimed mummy of Lagos in a recent video hinted that he is preparing to move into the house soon and he announced a search for a new occupant in his current home.

Bobrisky said he is willing to give out the house with no rent for a period of one year.

He, however, added that the individual or family that would be moving into the house must be able to maintain it properly.

Some reactions culled below:

sharonofficial126 said: “Na papaya and gistlover go give bob heart attack one day na them Dey make am lie without reason every year.” *

carphy_flinks said: “Idris and lie 5&6,I Dey enjoy the werey sha.”

phantomzphoenix said: “If you want peace for yourself, even if bobrisky give you house for free just try avoid am. I dey talk to people wey still like their mental health.”

iam_zaiiii said: “RUN OOO!!!!! Na trap ooo make Una no take am na everytime Nepa dey come cut Bobrisky wire carry go he dey owe NEPA BILL .”

