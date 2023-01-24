Video: You Won’t Pay Rent for 1 Year-Bobrisky Finally Moving to New House, Set to ‘Dash’ Out Old House [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bobrisky is finally gearing up to move into his Pinnock Beach Estate house months after making the lavish purchase

The socialite in a video post announced his intention to give out his current home for a period of one year

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky has gotten people talking online after making mention of his Pinnock Beach Estate mansion again.

The self acclaimed mummy of Lagos in a recent video hinted that he is preparing to move into the house soon and he announced a search for a new occupant in his current home.

Bobrisky said he is willing to give out the house with no rent for a period of one year.

He, however, added that the individual or family that would be moving into the house must be able to maintain it properly.

Some reactions culled below:

sharonofficial126 said: “Na papaya and gistlover go give bob heart attack one day na them Dey make am lie without reason every year.” *

carphy_flinks said: “Idris and lie 5&6,I Dey enjoy the werey sha.”

phantomzphoenix said: “If you want peace for yourself, even if bobrisky give you house for free just try avoid am. I dey talk to people wey still like their mental health.”

iam_zaiiii said: “RUN OOO!!!!! Na trap ooo make Una no take am na everytime Nepa dey come cut Bobrisky wire carry go he dey owe NEPA BILL .”

sharonofficial126 said: “Na papaya and gistlover go give bob heart attack one day na them Dey make am lie without reason every year.”

carphy_flinks said: “Idris and lie 5&6,I Dey enjoy the werey sha.”

phantomzphoenix said: “If you want peace for yourself, even if bobrisky give you house for free just try avoid am. I dey talk to people wey still like their mental health.”