Video: “You will put respect on my name if you hear my story”- Rita Daniels hails herself for being a strong woman
Rita Daniels, the mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s story.
Rita praised herself for being a strong lady while uploading a snapshot of herself.
She believes that every strong woman has a narrative that forced them to make a decision.
She referred to herself as one and stated that if she shared her experience, people would respect her name.
“Behind every strong woman, there is a story that gave her no choice.
I’m a strong woman.
If you hear my story.
You will put some respect on my name.
Rita Daniels says so!”.