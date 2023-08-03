ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You will put respect on my name if you hear my story”- Rita Daniels hails herself for being a strong woman

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 26 mins ago
0 319 Less than a minute

Rita Daniels, the mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s story.

Rita praised herself for being a strong lady while uploading a snapshot of herself.

She believes that every strong woman has a narrative that forced them to make a decision.

She referred to herself as one and stated that if she shared her experience, people would respect her name.

“Behind every strong woman, there is a story that gave her no choice.

I’m a strong woman.
If you hear my story.
You will put some respect on my name.

Rita Daniels says so!”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 26 mins ago
0 319 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars“We would’ve had at least 3 or 4 disqualifications by now” – Kiddwaya

2 hours ago

Video: “Even Davido dey bow for Kanayo” – Reactions trail video of Davido and actor Kanayo O Kanayo

2 hours ago

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “Having s3x on National TV is terrible” – Doyin tells Soma

2 hours ago

Video: “Where do I go now”- Lege Miami seeks help as Igbo landlady evicts him from his house

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button