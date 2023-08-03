Video: “You will put respect on my name if you hear my story”- Rita Daniels hails herself for being a strong woman

Rita Daniels, the mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s story.

Rita praised herself for being a strong lady while uploading a snapshot of herself.

She believes that every strong woman has a narrative that forced them to make a decision.

She referred to herself as one and stated that if she shared her experience, people would respect her name.

“Behind every strong woman, there is a story that gave her no choice.

I’m a strong woman.

If you hear my story.

You will put some respect on my name.

Rita Daniels says so!”.