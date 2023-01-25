Video: ‘You will get tired of waiting’ – Netizens drag Uriel after she said wants a billionaire husband and 7 kids on her 35th birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fans and followers of Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has reacted to her recent wish in celebration of her 35th birthday today.

The Reality Show star had earlier ceased the opportunity to open up on her heart desire.

Sharing gorgeous birthday pictures, the chef said she will thank her creator for all he has done and prayed that he blesses her with a billionaire husband as she begins the new year.

Captioning her pictures, Uriel wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Uriel Ngozika chukwu “Agam Ekele jehovah Mgbe nile Mgbe Nile ka’otito ya ga Adim n’onu” (Bless me with a billionaire oo Jehovah o) onye ji cashi!!”

She further wrote: “My husband should have a medium …. Billionaire and very prayerful. I want 7 kids. Definitely adopting after having mine.”

Reacting to this, fonukwokor wrote: You go wait tire. By the time you dey ready, even if na Uber driver, you go Marry am like that. Just dey play…dey play..”

Aladiautos wrote: “Happy birthday Uriel. May your will come to pass.”