Video: “You will continue to explain”- Alex Ekubo tells Kanayo Kanayo over his night sacrifice

Alex Ekubo, a Nollywood actor, has responded to his older colleague Kanayo Kanayo’s explanation of his night sacrifice.

Kanayo Kanayo had spoken about his night sacrifices in films that had become a social media trend.

he said in a small clip from his conversation with Chude Jideonwo that he is not involved in any sacrifice and that the only thing he knows is Jesus.

The veteran actor, who is well-known in Nollywood, stated that he will continue with the night sacrifices as long as they deposit money into his account.

“The only juju I know is Jesus. All these night sacrifices and so on, call me as long as you pay my check” Kanayo Kanayo said in his discussion with Chude.

Re-sharing the video on his Instagram page, Alex noted how the veteran would continue to explain to people about his sacrifices in movies.

“Nna anyi sacrifice, no worry you go explain tayaa”.