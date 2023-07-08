Video: “You will continue to be a He in America”- Kanayo Kanayo causes a stir with his anti-transgender prayers for his son

Many of Nollywood actor Kanayo Kanayo’s fans are still talking about his prayers for his son.

The proud veteran’s father prayed fervently for his son as he got accepted to an American university and was getting ready to leave the country.

Kanayo posted a video of himself praying for his son on his Instagram page. In his prayer point, Kanayo prayed for his son to keep being gay.

It is not surprising to see the actor defending his children given the rate at which many males are coming out as transgender and crossdressers.

Kanayo added two more requests to his list of prayers: that his son concentrate on his book rather than getting tattoos, and for him not to depart from his upbringing.

“America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefore. You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. Do not forget God. You shall ever remain on God’s Radar and GPS. Good luck boy”.*

Netizens react:

Taking to his comment section, his fans laughed at his prayer points.

One Switb wrote, “Sorry but I need to laugh which is you will be a he. From his mouth to God’s ears

One Chiegbo wrote, “The focus shall be on your books and Job not on tattoos got me

One King Stanbell wrote, “You shall continue to be a HE

One Patrick Oche wrote, “Them dey add transgender for prayer point these days. E reach

One Chi Nonye wrote, “You will continue to be a HE. Lol. You know what’s up before he changes his name to Linda, Maria, Rose lmao

One Eselu Chief wrote, “Iseeee!!! Emphasis on continue to be a HE. Very important, before mpa gi ejiri gi me sacrifice