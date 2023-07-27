Video: “You wey snatch Yul Edochie, time don come to release him” – Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin yet again

Rita Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actress, has taken to her Facebook page once more to drag Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Rita Edochie, using Yul Edochie’s marriage as a case study, revealed on her page in a subtle shade that anyone who snatches her husband will be corrected in any case by sending the persons to a place where she can get solutions.

She captioned her post, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SNATCH MY HUSBAND ANYHOW

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I CORRECT YOU ANYHOW BY SENDING

YOU TO GOD KNOWS WHERE.

NO BI EVERY WOMAN YOU FIT SNATCH

HIM HUSBAND NOW. FOR YOU WEH SNATCH

YUL TIME DON COME TO RELEASE HIM.

YES NA ME TALK AM.

I AM STILL THE FEAR THAT FEAR FEARS.”

“Don’t wake the sleeping dog” – Rita Edochie shares cryptic note amid Judy Austin’s online rants

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, takes to social media to issue a warning in the wake of Judy Austin’s recent online rants.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress expressed her displeasure with the recent noise and warned those responsible not to wake the sleeping dog.

She wrote:

“THE NOISE IS BECOMING NOISY.

THE MAD HOUSE SHOULD NOT

WAKE UP THE SLEEPING DOG

WEH DEY ANGER FOR I GO BAD

WHEN THE DOG WAKE UP OOO.”