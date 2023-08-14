Video: “You were the dry leaf of this season shut up” – Netizens drag Princess for mocking Uriel after eviction

Princess, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has found herself in the heart of a social media storm after mocking fellow evictee Uriel on her Instagram page.

The event has rekindled the fires of their previous confrontations on the reality TV show.

Princess and Uriel’s feud traces back to their days in the Big Brother Naija house, where they were far from friends.

Their disagreement appears to have stemmed from their mutual attraction to male housemate Neo.

According to reports, the two ladies were contending for Neo’s affections, which resulted in a series of uncomfortable interactions and heated situations within the house.

During her diary sessions, Uriel was not afraid to voice her feelings towards Princess. These honest words seemed to aggravate the two women’ conflict, presenting a vivid picture of their troubled relationship. When Uriel was eventually removed from the house, the tension reached a climax.

Princess used her Instagram story after Uriel’s eviction to insult her fellow housemate, grabbing the chance to settle a personal score.

Princess’ effort at humour, however, backfired, as her tweet was met with a barrage of criticism from social media users. Given the circumstances, netizens were quick to point out that her actions were in poor taste.

Netizens Reactions…

@Og_collections: “Who be this one? Uriel is a million times better than you so shut up abeg”.

@Mellydera_2: “Princess you were the dry leaf in that house”.

@Horluwa_big: “Online warrior. so this one has shape mouth but couldn’t use it in the house”.

@Olamipo_Akinnehin: “Small nyash dey shake. you see as Uriel eviction pain us…I no dey remember say na same dem do for you”.

@Retha_hair: “What is wrong with this one? You should be ashamed when you left no one really cared but see this Uriel e pain us plenty”.

