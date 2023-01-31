Video: “You Want To Confuse Us With Your Oversized Jacket, But We Have Double Eyes “– Fans React To Mercy Chinwo’s Baby Bump

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Online in-laws have started congratulating popular Nigerian gospel artist, mercy chinwo after she was fingered to be pregnant with her first child because of her over sized jacket.

Mercy Chinwo had shared a photo of herself on her verified Instagram page and made a joke about Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “Someone’s husband is about to tell the wife that every day is Valentine. My dear sisters don’t fall for it oh. My dear sister be wise, I repeat be wise…”

Some of her followers ignored the post and rather hinted at her new look. Some insinuated that Mercy Chinwo is already pregnant and the congratulatory messages started pouring in.

NwekeJ wrote: “Congratulations my dear sister. I see double blessings from God.”

Akuaxaerwe wrote: “I see twins for Mercy.”

Realogo wrote: ‘You want to confuse us with your oversized Jacket. But we have double eyes. We have seen it. Congratulations nwanyioma.”

Sharon_empire wrote: “Omo mercy don get belle. I can see it already. Her nose don dey wide.”

Bigauntywears wrote: “Congratulations Mercy, you are pregnant.”

Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo Dragged Through the Mud for Performing at PDP Rally in Akwa Ibom

Nigerians are currently on the neck of popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo for performing at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.

The singer had bewildered many Nigerians when she stormed the governorship campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday to perform as an artist.

According to Channels TV, the 32-year-old singer who got married a few months ago, dazzled the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; his wife, Martha; and thousands of other party loyalists in the state to her gospel songs.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused in his speech after her ministration.

The report of her performance at the rally has been generating reactions from tweeps as some condemned the move while others believe she was paid for the job.

Below are some of the reactions compiled from Twitter

EsteemKuti: But I thought she was supposed to use the gift to glorify God. What’s she doing collecting money in a political rally ? She done turn burna boy

@Chrisamaechi: Abeg allow her earn her pay. Charge them double if she could. Artists should be free to ply their trade this season. They are like printers and bus drivers. She knows that at the end, Obi-dience is the most important thing.

@3xtimesalady: Atleast Udom Emmanuel paid her appearance fee, wetin concern her? She probably knows how to vote wisely.

@Silad_Chime: If you are a carpenter, and called to fix Tinubu’s table, you will charge the fee for the service and get the job done. Na work she go do. You finish, they pay you, you waka. Nothing attached. She doesn’t need to vote for PDP/ APC. She can actually sing for APC and PDP same day.

@IkennaArinze: This is a state rally to support one of their own. She was not at the presidential rally. If she believes that the pdp have done well in Akwa Ibom, she should carry go.