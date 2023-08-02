Video: “You this woman” – Freddie Leonard reacts as his wife Peggy Ovire showers him with praises

Frederick Leonard, a Nollywood actor, has reacted after his wife, Peggy Ovire, praised him.

Peggy Ovire thanked her husband Frederick for his thoughtful gesture on her Instagram page.

Peggy tagged Frederick and asked her followers to thank her husband on her behalf, but she did not say what her spouse had done for her.

She remarked that she would never find adjectives lovely enough to adequately describe him.

“I may never find the words beautiful enough to describe you. Thank you, baby, my king & more.

Please guys help me tag @freddieleonard & tell him I said Thank You.”

Reacting to the post, Frederick wrote, “You this woman. You don come post my pishure for here. But bebesky, you know I gats you always. You are welcome my love.”*

See other reactions culled below:

Babarex0 wrote, “ur wife say make u do us give away… Oya oo.”

Oladaniels_wrote, “The most beautiful husband and wife.”

Charity_musonda1 wrote, “You both look so good together. You blessed and @freddieleonard that girl you have your hands in this picture, is just the puzzle that completes your life and happiness. Stay blessed and she says she is the happiest wife ever and she says it’s because of you. So stay blessed both of you. Keep the fire burning girl.”