Video: You think say you get money pass me – Man rages after being snubbed by Wizkid [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The man identified as David Olowo Banti shared a video of the encounter and narrated how he bumped into the artiste.

Banti, who felt insulted by Wizkid, wondered if the singer thinks his financial status is enough reason for him to look down on someone.

A fan of grammy award winning star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has called him out for snubbing him in public.

The man identified as David Olowo Banti shared a video of the encounter and narrated how he bumped into the artiste.

He explained that when he saw Big Wiz at a spot he wanted to get his attention by hailing and showering accolades on him.

However, it did not get the desired reaction as Wizkid ignored him and proceeded to exchange pleasantries with other people.

Banti, who felt insulted by Wizkid, wondered if the singer thinks his financial status is enough reason for him to look down on someone.

Reacting, bad_boyy026; Una Dey go do Wizkid video so una go fit post for instagram.. them suppose break that your phone

brendasmithbaby; sey e get one day una never use wizkid trend sha, even post way no relate to wizkid una must surely mention his name.. The guy they try sha…

vitamin_ella; Take it or leave it, almost everybody don day crase for Nigeria, cos what is this??

wk_chocotee; With this camera person go don know say u rich Gan

revzkid; Wetin you want make he kiss you abi

wealth21; Most you talk about this man ahhhh make una leave him now