Video: “You stress me this year, you disappear”, Sophia Momodu writes in new post – [VIDEO]

Sophia Momodu, Entrepreneur cum Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama caused an online buzz over her recent post on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 35-year-old shared a compilation video of her recent outings from the beginning of the new year 2023.

Surrounded by friends, Sophia, was seen in the clips, having fun as she wiggled with a huge smile on her face, partying and eating.

Captioning her post, the mum of one vowed to live her best life this year, noting that she will ‘dissipate’ anyone that stresses her.

She wrote;

“The Soft life is 2nd nature to us this year is so intentional.. you stress me, you disappear.”

