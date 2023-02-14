Video: You should leave your relationship if you see this sign – Uti Nwachukwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu pens a piece of advice to ladies on when they should leave a relationship.

The 40-year-old took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, where he revealed that women should know when to leave their relationship.

Uti noted that once there is someone who consistently causes quarrels between a lady and her partner, then it’s her cue to leave.

He further added that men are intentional and “love and respect, they would never let another human’s presence consistently make their woman unhappy”

He wrote: