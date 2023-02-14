ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: You should leave your relationship if you see this sign – Uti Nwachukwu

  Uti noted that once there is someone who consistently causes quarrels between a lady and her partner, then it's her cue to leave.
Why men have no business marrying before the age of 40, women 30 – Uti Nwachukwu spills

Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu pens a piece of advice to ladies on when they should leave a relationship.

The 40-year-old took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, where he revealed that women should know when to leave their relationship.

Uti noted that once there is someone who consistently causes quarrels between a lady and her partner, then it’s her cue to leave.

He further added that men are intentional and “love and respect, they would never let another human’s presence consistently make their woman unhappy”

He wrote:

“Dear women, KNOW THIS AND KNOW PEACE –
Once there’s a consistent person in ur partner’s life that seems to be causing U guys to quarrel, ITS UR SIGN TO LEAVE.

Men are intentional! With love and respect, they would NEVER let another human’s presence consistently make u unhappy”

