Video: You should feature her in a movie – Fan tells Destiny Etiko as her mom hypes her in new video [Video]

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko left social media users admiring her mother’s energy after she posted a video of her.

The Enugu-born thespian took to her Instagram page with over 5 million followers to share a clip of her mother powerfully hyping her.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“Few days ago with my mum at my maternal place 😁😁😁😁❤️❤️❤️ the love was overwhelming 🤩

I was so fulfilled 😎🆙💯”

Reacting, an IG user identified as @praiz_sam suggested that Destiny Etiko features her mother in one of her movies while stating that she can’t wait to watch the blockbuster.

She wrote: “You should produce a movie, where mummy would be featured doing this for u!!

I can’t wait to watch @destinyetikoofficial ❤️❤️❤️u too❤️🙌”

In response, Destiny Etiko seemingly bought the idea.

She wrote: “@praiz_sam Abi o 😂😂😂”