Video: You should feature her in a movie – Fan tells Destiny Etiko as her mom hypes her in new video [Video]

  • Destiny Etiko’s mom who is always full of energy heaped praises on her daughter who in turn hoofed ecstatically to the wordings.
  • The actress took to her Instagram page with over 5 million followers to share a clip of her mother powerfully hyping her.


Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko left social media users admiring her mother’s energy after she posted a video of her.

The Enugu-born thespian took to her Instagram page with over 5 million followers to share a clip of her mother powerfully hyping her.

Destiny Etiko’s mom who is always full of energy heaped praises on her daughter who in turn hoofed ecstatically to the wordings.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“Few days ago with my mum at my maternal place 😁😁😁😁❤️❤️❤️ the love was overwhelming 🤩
I was so fulfilled 😎🆙💯”

Reacting, an IG user identified as @praiz_sam suggested that Destiny Etiko features her mother in one of her movies while stating that she can’t wait to watch the blockbuster.

She wrote: “You should produce a movie, where mummy would be featured doing this for u!!
I can’t wait to watch @destinyetikoofficial ❤️❤️❤️u too❤️🙌”

In response, Destiny Etiko seemingly bought the idea.

She wrote: “@praiz_sam Abi o 😂😂😂”

