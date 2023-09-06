Video: “You never really gain much by going back”- Ike Onyema speaks on rekindling his romance with Mercy Eke

Recently evicted housemate has revealed details about his most renowned relationship in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. In response to concerns about his previous connection with Mercy Eke, he has categorically denied any chance of rekindling their romance.

Ike offered his thoughts about moving on in life during the conversation. He made it clear that he had no plans to rekindle his romance with Mercy Eke.

“One thing I learned is that you never really gain much by going back; you always gotta move forward.”

He acknowledged that their history together had been complicated. However, he also revealed that it had also been one of the best times of his life. Age stated that he had no regrets.

He explained, “Me and her have a complicated history. but definitely it was one of the best times of my life so I had no regrets. But at the same time, I did not want my fans to come and be like let’s support his ex-friend.”