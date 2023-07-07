Video: “You maltreated your wife till she died” – Blogger calls out actor Felix Omokhodion

Actor Felix Omokhodion from Nollywood has come under fire from popular vlogger Cutie Juls for abusing his wife until she passed away.

Recall that a few days ago, the grieving actor Felix Omokhodion posted some pictures of himself and his late wife on his social media page to announce her passing.

He referred to his late wife as his partner, angel, guardian, and everything. He added that his late wife’s absence had left a void in his life, but he finds comfort in the knowledge that she is in heaven with the angels.

The Nollywood actor’s wife passed away, but vlogger Cutie Juls took to her page to criticize Felix Omokhodion for mistreating her until she died.

“Cutie Juls wrote, “This is sad. Fresh Prince, you maltreated your wife till she passed away and you rushed to go online to form what I don’t know. You’re pathetic smh. Did you ever post her on your page because of side chics? She passed away and you are now posting her for people to sympathise with you”.

“My heart cannot find the right words” -Actor Felix Omokhodion loses wife

By

Gistlover Stella

–

July 5, 2023

0

Felix Ugo Omokhodion, better known as Fresh Prince Felix, a Nollywood actor, has lost his lovely wife.

This was revealed by the movie star in a moving Instagram post.

Felix bid his Queen farewell while grieving for her and shared photos of her.

He referred to his late wife as everything—his bride, partner, guardian angel, and the love of his life.

Felix said he only finds comfort in the knowledge that she is now living in heaven with angels because her absence has left an indescribable void.

He vowed that his love for her would burn within him forever like an eternal flame.

“In the depths of my grief, I bid farewell to you my love, my heart, my best friend, my bride, my partner, my guardian angel, my everything. Your absence leaves an unfathomable void. Yet, I find solace knowing you now reside with angels in heaven. Your love, an eternal flame, will forever burn within me. Until we reunite, you remain my guiding light, even from realms unseen. You always stay with me, my love.

My heart cannot find the right words but my soul does!

Forever in my heart”.*