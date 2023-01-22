Video: “You made me a better person”- Peter Okoye sweetly celebrates his daughter, Aliona as she clocks 10

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Aliona as she turns 10 today, January 21st, 2023.

Describing her as his princess, he noted how his daughter’s birth has made him a better person.

He added that her birth was truly a rebirth for him and he is forever grateful.

Praying for her, he wrote,

“Happy 10th Birthday Daddy’s Princess Aliona. May your special day bring you everything you dreamed of in your life. You’ve made me better person. Your birth was truly a rebirth for me and I am forever grateful. Happy birthday Aliona”.

His wife on her part, had penned a beautiful birthday note to her daughter.