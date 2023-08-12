ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You look hot” – Ifedi Sharon Compliments Zubby Michael’s Looks as They Link Up on New Movie Set

Sharon Ifedi, a young Nigerian actress in her teens, and her senior colleague, Zubby Michael, met on the set of a new movie in which they both have roles.

Sharon updated her Facebook page with a new video showing the exhilarating moment she hurried over to enthusiastically greet Zubby Michael, embracing him in a tight and emotional hug right at the movie set.

Her words praising Zubby’s dazzling appearance were plainly audible: “You look hot,” she exclaimed, and the actor passionately expressed his delight at the thought of meeting her again.

Zubby proceeded to update Sharon on the movie they both recently starred in. He said the movie is soaring high in terms of viewership, other people on set concurred with his assertion.

The video further depicted Sharon and Zubby flawlessly embodying their roles on the set of new movie.

Sharing the video, Sharon wrote;

“It hits different when two of us are together”

In related news, Zubby Michael recently stirred reactions with a funny video of him alongside his colleague Ebube Obi.

In the video, which is from a new movie, Zubby was seen lifting Ebube like a child as he placed her in front of a motorcycle while he sat behind her.

A look at the video showed the Nollywood stars providing delivery service in the movie scene. It started with them walking out of a building to where the delivery bike was parked.

