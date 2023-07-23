Video: “You hurt the entire Muslim ummah” -Actor Ali Nuhu demands apology from Davido over controversial video

Ali Nuhu, a Nollywood actor, has reacted to the trending controversial video of Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, which has received a lot of backlash.

On his Instagram page, Ali stated that he had just discovered the video, which he found completely unacceptable to his religion.

He believes that while entertainers want to be creative in their various fields, they must also learn to respect other people’s religions, cultures, and traditions.

Ali Nuhu demanded that Davido remove the video and apologize to the entire Muslim ummah.

“I just came across the controversial video posted @davido as much we want to be creative in our various fields, we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture, and tradition. This is totally unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologize for hurting the entire Muslim Ummah”.