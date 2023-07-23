ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You hurt the entire Muslim ummah” -Actor Ali Nuhu demands apology from Davido over controversial video

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

Ali Nuhu, a Nollywood actor, has reacted to the trending controversial video of Davido’s signee, Logos Olori, which has received a lot of backlash.

On his Instagram page, Ali stated that he had just discovered the video, which he found completely unacceptable to his religion.

He believes that while entertainers want to be creative in their various fields, they must also learn to respect other people’s religions, cultures, and traditions.

Ali Nuhu demanded that Davido remove the video and apologize to the entire Muslim ummah.

“I just came across the controversial video posted @davido as much we want to be creative in our various fields, we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture, and tradition. This is totally unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologize for hurting the entire Muslim Ummah”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photos Of Herself Wearing A Skirt Over Her Shoulders As Cape

7 mins ago

‘Let Love Rule’ – Singer, Davido says as he steps out in a black suit

16 mins ago

“Hard Work Beats Talent, Every Time” – Dj Cuppy Says

29 mins ago

Shehu Sani Advises Davido On What To Do Concerning The Muslim Music Video He Posted

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button