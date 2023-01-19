Video: “You hold a special place in my heart”- Ruth Kadiri celebrates daughter, Emerald as she clocks 6-months

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her second daughter, Emerald as she turns 6-months today, January 19th, 2022.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of her mini-me, while gushing over her.

Describing her daughter as a queen, Ruth Kadiri revealed that her daughter holds a special place in my heart.

“My six months old queen. You hold a special place in my heart”.

Ruth Kadiri shows off second daughter, Emerald

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has shared first photo of her second daughter, Emerald.

The actress, who welcomed her second child took to Instagram to give her millions of fans a first look at her 5-months-old daughter.

Sharing the adorable photo, she captioned it with,

“EMERALD”.

GISTLOVER reported in July that the mother of one was expecting her second child.