Video: “You have given me all I need, ‘a happy family” – Rosy Meurer grateful as she marks 31st birthday with sultry photos

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer is celebrating her 31st birthday with steamy photos.

The wife of Tonto Dikeh ‘s ex-husband, has released stunning new photos to mark her new age. In her birthday shoot, Rosy was dressed in black lingerie holding a bouquet and in another photo, holding a champagne glass.

Expressing gratitude to her creator, she appreciated him for the gift of life and the privilege of being able to celebrate another birthday.

Rosy Meurer noted how her heavenly father has given her all she needs, good health, sharp mind and a happy family.

“Heavenly Father, I thank you for the gift of life and the privilege of being able to celebrate another birthday. You have given me all I need: health, a sharp mind, and a happy family. I pray that I never stop experiencing the wonders of God in my life.