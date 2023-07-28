Video: You guys should help me thank God, I thought I was pregnant – Teni speaks on health struggle

Nigerian entertainer and songwriter, Teniola Apata,alias Teni, recently shared on her official Instagram account the severity of her health issues during the previous week.

On her Instagram story, videos showed Teni displaying the various medications she had taken, which played a significant role in her speedy recovery.

Narrating about her ordeal, Teni revealed that she experienced extreme difficulty in opening her mouth, which consequently left her unable to eat properly and communicate effectively with others.

The ‘Billionaire’ coroner expressed immense gratitude to God repeatedly for her swift recovery, emphasizing that her life had felt like a living hell until she fully recuperated.

The singer explained that throughout her illness, she had no choice but to stay indoors and rest.

Furthermore, there was a moment when she entertained the idea that she might be pregnant and pondered over the identity of the possible father, if indeed her suspicion turned out to be true.

In her words;

“You guys should help me thank God, I was feeling so uncomfortable and sad throughout last week.

I couldn’t open my mouth go talk nor eat properly. I slept and slept at home, at a point I thought I was pregnant and kept wondering who impregnated me”

In a humorous video posted to her social media page, popular Nigerian singer Teni Apata called out her sugar daddie who is ‘broke’.

While bemoaning his inconsiderate nature, the woman in the video claims that her sugar daddy has gone insane.

The singer of “Uyo Meyo” claims that the man advised her to travel to Abuja by train with her friends and asked him to do the same for his daughters.

She also disclosed that he sent her N1,500 for data and N50k even though he was aware of the cost of her wig and the nation’s financial situation.

The singer claimed that she is searching for a new sugar daddy as her current one has proven to be a “broke man.”