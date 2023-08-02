Video: “You got what you deserved” – Uche Maduagwu ridicules Stella Damasus over failed marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has made fun of veteran actress Stella Damasus over her failed marriage.

Several days ago, Stella Damasus spoke openly about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan, in an interview with the media figure Teju Babyface.

Stella Damasus, the ex-wife of film director and Doris Simeon, claimed to have found out about the dissolution of her marriage on YouTube.

She had said, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.

“I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.”

However, because Ademinokan left Doris Simeon (who already had a child for him) to wed Damasus, rumors spread that the actress had kidnapped him from her coworker.

Uche Maduagwu claimed that the actress had harvested what she had sown on his page.

Gistlover previously reported Stella Damasus, a popular Nollywood actress, has finally revealed the details of her third marriage failure.

The actress, who was interviewed by media personality Teju Babyface, confessed that her marriage had ended on YouTube.

According to her, her ex-husband, Daniel, had just traveled when her phone began vibrating with notifications and friends began calling.

She revealed that she then contacted her daughter, and the two of them instantly went to YouTube, only to discover that her marriage had ended, with many people implying that Karma had finally caught up with her.

Speaking further, Stella noted that she and Doris Simon (her colleague whom many people claim Stella Damasus snatched Daniel Ademinokan from as he was previously married to her with a child) are now friends.

According to her, their friendship began even before her marriage ended.

Sharing another clip from the interview on her page, Stella wrote:

“Hmmmm only a few people in this world can get me to talk like this and @tejubabyfaceoyelakin is one of them. It was not easy for me to do this interview because there are some private thing I keep private. I prayed and asked the Holy Spirit to guide me through and he did. Thank you Teju for making this professional and honest. You are and will always be one of the most intelligent media personalities I know. Please my lovelies go to the link in his bio to listen to the full interview. God bless you all and happy new week. #tejubabyfaceshow #stelladamasus #newweek #mondaymotivation #monday #interview #talkshow.”