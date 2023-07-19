Video: “You go dey prank Akpi” – Lady lands in ‘wahala’ after deflating Speed Darlington’s car tyres, says it was a prank

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian singer, was involved in an altercation with a woman who attempted to prank him over a parking spot.

The woman directed a man to loosen the tires on Speedy’s car in a video that has since gone viral.

Speedy confronted the woman after discovering his tyres had been punctured, despite the fact that she had followed him on Instagram.

When Speedy kicked a sign behind the car and promised to deal with the woman, the argument heated up.

He said, “no parking what, you puncture four of my tyres, you smooke crack? I say are you maad?”

Then the lady asked him, “will you beat me?” Speedy replied her “maybe”.*

