Video: “You gained access to me and treated me as regular” – Korra Obidi shades ex-husband, Justin Dean

Famous dancer and singer, Korra Obidi recently spurred reactions online after she fired hot shades at her estranged husband, Justin Dean in a new video.

The mother of two in the clip she shared online hinted at an individual who got access to her and decided to treat her like ‘she’s regular’.

According to her, the access was subsequently revoked and the person is left with no choice but to head back to Sambisa forest.

In her words:

“Imagine gaining access to me, then you try to treat me like I’m regular, then you get your access revoked all the way back to Sambisa forest and now you don’t have access anymore. Imagine that.”

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“What do you know about Sambisa?

Sunday Imagination exercise #wass #bigkorra “

In reaction to the clip, fans of the songstress concluded that it was a shade directed at her ex-husband as they left several side comments.

One ice_vaney wrote:

“😂Justin collect your sub😂”

njiwaleah wrote:

“😂😂😂😂 Dr sue in pain now😂”

becky_glow_skincare_ wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂 I watched more than 20times.. The guy na werey, talking and talking everyday.”