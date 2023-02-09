Video: You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja to be famous – Patience Ozokwor
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Patience emphasized that if a person is talented, their location does not matter because she believes people’s talent sells them out rather than changing their location.
- According to the veteran, most of her colleagues in the movie industry started their movie careers in Enugu State but have forgotten their roots after stardom.
Famous actress, Patience Ozokwor has shot down the perception that one can only be famous when they reside in Lagos or Abuja.
Patience Ozokwor made these comments during the candle procession night in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards, Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
According to the veteran, most of her colleagues in the movie industry started their movie careers in Enugu State but have forgotten their roots after stardom.
Patience emphasized that if a person is talented, their location does not matter because she believes people’s talent sells them out rather than changing their location.
She said;
But for me, I said I am going to stay in Enugu, inside the village and when I go to Lagos, I tell them I am a village woman.
I stay at Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and God has shown me that you can become a star from anywhere. You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja, If you are good enough, they will call you even from America.
Backing her point, Patience Ozokwor sited an example of the Member Federal Republic award and the Centenary Award she received. She disclosed that she was selected based on her talent and not her location.
“I did not even know who put my name there, so you can be picked from anywhere. That is the statement I wanted to make in this industry but I am happy that I am saying it today.”