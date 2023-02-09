Video: You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja to be famous – Patience Ozokwor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Famous actress, Patience Ozokwor has shot down the perception that one can only be famous when they reside in Lagos or Abuja.

Patience Ozokwor made these comments during the candle procession night in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards, Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

According to the veteran, most of her colleagues in the movie industry started their movie careers in Enugu State but have forgotten their roots after stardom.

Patience emphasized that if a person is talented, their location does not matter because she believes people’s talent sells them out rather than changing their location.

She said;