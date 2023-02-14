Video: “You don migrate no white bra Uche?- Uche Maduagwu stirs reactions as he marks Valentine day with steamy photo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the spirit of love, the Uche had taken many by surprise as he took to his Instagram page to share a photo of him wearing a white bra and red panties.

Actor, Uche Maduagwu has stirred reactions with his Valentine’s photo.

Wishing his fans a happy Valentine, Uche advised them to be proud of who they are and shouldn’t allow anyone put them down.

Telling them to accept their lifestyle, he avowed that as long as Jesus is happy with them, then. they don’t need validation from others.

“Valentine is a day of JOY and LOVE…. Be proud of who you are and don’t let anyone put you down with words, not everyone will Agree or Accept your lifestyle, but if Jesus is happy and proud of you, My dear, that is all that truly matters. You can not please everyone, so don’t even try because at the End of the day. What matters is your Happiness in Christianity”.

As expected, the sultry photo has caused a stir online as many questioned the actors mental state.

One Joe Silver wrote, “Guy wetin be this

One Iy Godson wrote, “I don see am say na Bobrisky food dey hungry u

One Collins wrote, “U never take your medication this morning

One George Ferruccio wrote, “This old man, you no get village elders???

One Elorm dzidzienyo wrote, “So disgusting! What is this kojo besia

One Gift Immaculate wrote, “You don migrate no white bra Uche???

One mentor people into tech wrote, “Everyone that’s got no family member disgracing them online like this should be thankful o

One Vee Vogee wrote, “When you have siblings with sense, you honestly don’t know what God has done for you

One mobile app website developer wrote, “Just imagine. From an adult o. Smh. Lol