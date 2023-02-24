ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: You don buy market – New skit of Portable presenting himself as Mr Macaroni’s potential in-law goes viral

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 310 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In the latest episode, Motunde presented the self acclaimed ‘Ika of Africa’ to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as her love interest.
  • In the snippet Mr Macaroni shared on Instagram, Portable was seen introducing himself as a motivational speaker and a wise man as he tried to dazzle Motunde’s parents with his words.


Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently featured in Content Creator Mr Macaroni’s skit, and it trended online.

Macaroni is known for his skits, where his daughter, Motunde, introduces many interesting characters to him as her potential husband.

In the latest episode, Motunde presented the self acclaimed ‘Ika of Africa’ to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as her love interest.

The Zazuu Crooner who is already quite a controversial character, had a lot to say to Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa as he ‘auditioned’ to them to become Motunde’s husband.

In the snippet Mr Macaroni shared on Instagram, Portable was seen introducing himself as a motivational speaker and a wise man as he tried to dazzle Motunde’s parents with his words.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 310 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: You’re doing more than your age – Again, 13-year-old Mercy Kenneth faces backlash for ‘exposing skin’

2 hours ago

Video: Is She Single?, she’s very young and energetic- Fans drool as Ayra Starr shares video of her mum vibing to her song [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Yung6ix spills his plan if Bola Tinubu or Peter Obi emerge as winner in the presidential election

3 hours ago

Video: “I don’t know how to walk this path, it seems like a dream” – Chioma Chijioke tearfully mourns husband’s demise

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button