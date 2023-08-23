ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You disappointed me” – Omashola informs Biggie

Omashola, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, vents his anger with Biggie over the show’s organizers’ refusal to find him worthy enough to compete for the N120M grand prize.

On Sunday, four housemates – Omashola, KimOprah, Prince, and Lucy – were revealed as the house guests.

As a result, because they are simply guests, they cannot compete for the main prize.

During his diary session on Tuesday, he vented to Biggie about the organizers’ refusal to invite him to this year’s edition.

He said …

“When you [Biggie] called me [to come on the show as a house guest], I obliged because I know this is the only place I can meet you one-on-one so that I can tell you my mind.

“I’m telling you from the depth of my heart, you disappointed me [by not inviting me initially to compete for the N120m prize]. My friend came to the club and told me I don’t have class because you invited Mercy, Ike, Frodd, and Seyi from my set but snubbed me.

“Big Brother you disappointed me. My reputation dropped completely. Personally, I’m angry with you.”

