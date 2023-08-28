ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “You dey fear your fellow human being?”- Yul Edochie roasts celebrities deleting comments when faced with backlash

Yul Edochie criticized fellow celebs for deleting comments quickly when confronted with online abuse.

The actor addressed the problem on social media, criticizing his colleagues who looked to be afraid of public opinion and insult.

Edochie claimed that these celebs lacked confidence because they were afraid of online trolling.

He went on to say that they should be ashamed of themselves for being afraid of their fellow humans.

He highlighted that people should not be preoccupied with pleasing everyone and instead express themselves freely.

Yul Edochie expressed his sentiments in the following words:

“I see some celebrities who drop comments on a post & when they get attacked or insulted by trolls they rush & delete their comments. Excuse me? Are you afraid of your fellow human being? You should be ashamed of yourself if you’re scared of your fellow human being. You’re not here to please anyone. You’re entitled to your opinion, as long as you’re not insulting anyone. If you drop a comment and trolls come for you, drop 20 more comments. Tell them, DIA FADA.”

