Video: You can’t see them anymore– Korra Obidi explains why she was banned from posting her children [Video]

  • in a recent post, a follower questioned Korra to know if her last daughter, Athena, had already started walking.
  • Reacting to this, Korra Obidi noted that no information about her children will be shared online again because some netizens called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain whenever she posts her children.
US-based- Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed why she was banned alongside her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting their children, June and Athena, online.

Recall, in a court document dated January 19th 2022, the ex-couple were banned from posting videos, photos or live-stream of their children, or any content that has their children in it on social media until further notice.

However, in a recent post, a follower questioned Korra to know if her last daughter, Athena, had already started walking.

Reacting to this, Korra Obidi noted that no information about her children will be shared online again because some netizens called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain whenever she posts her children.

In her words:

“Is Athena walking yet? You will never know, you will never know if she’s walking, you will never see her again because some of you were foolish enough to be calling from the UK calling child services 50 times.

“Now they have blocked you, you can’t see them anymore how does it feel to be a fool? You can’t see them anymore, they are gone. Out of the media eyes period.”

