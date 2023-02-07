Video: You can’t see them anymore– Korra Obidi explains why she was banned from posting her children [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

in a recent post, a follower questioned Korra to know if her last daughter, Athena, had already started walking.

Reacting to this, Korra Obidi noted that no information about her children will be shared online again because some netizens called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain whenever she posts her children.

US-based- Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed why she was banned alongside her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting their children, June and Athena, online.

Recall, in a court document dated January 19th 2022, the ex-couple were banned from posting videos, photos or live-stream of their children, or any content that has their children in it on social media until further notice.

However, in a recent post, a follower questioned Korra to know if her last daughter, Athena, had already started walking.

Reacting to this, Korra Obidi noted that no information about her children will be shared online again because some netizens called child protective services from different parts of the world to complain whenever she posts her children.

In her words: