Video: “You can never bring me down because I am a good man”- IVD brags as he opens up new business, three-months after wife’s death

  • IVD announced that he has opened 2 branches for his business and he is also prepared for the worst.
  • The businessman who lost his wife last month, seems to have speedily move on from his wife, Bimbo, who died in October.
Update: IVD has been arrested following the death of his wife, Bimbo

Auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna better known has IVD has bragged about being a good man.

The celebrity auto dealer who lost his wife last month, seems to have speedily move on from his wife, Bimbo, who died in October.

Taking to his Instagram story, IVD announced that he has opened 2 branches for his business and he is also prepared for the worst.

Bragging, IVD stated that you can’t bring a good ma down and he can defend himself anyday and anywhere.

“Guys do know we Now have 2 branches now. No dull ooo. We back and better and we also prepare for the worst we de. You can’t bring down a good man. Or else you go get big problem eternal wahala. Am clean and I can defend myself anyday anywhere”.

